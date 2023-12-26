StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.46. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.