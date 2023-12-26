Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.28.

Several research firms have commented on STGW. Craig Hallum began coverage on Stagwell in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of STGW stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.98 million. Research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stagwell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 110,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Stagwell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stagwell by 12.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

