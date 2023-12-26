SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.76. 2,480,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $167.10 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

