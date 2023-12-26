Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $24.06 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $31.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 2.12.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

