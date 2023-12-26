Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGEN. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.00.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.73.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Seagen by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

