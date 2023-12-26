Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

ROST opened at $136.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.91. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $137.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

