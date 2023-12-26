Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,026. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

