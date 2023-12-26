Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $127.49. 921,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $113.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

