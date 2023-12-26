Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $446,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.34. 279,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.