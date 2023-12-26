Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 469 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $940,239,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after buying an additional 565,322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after buying an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,514. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.42.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

