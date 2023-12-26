Rodgers & Associates LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $40,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,951,000 after buying an additional 194,936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after buying an additional 18,276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

