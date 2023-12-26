Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires 1,197 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

