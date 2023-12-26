Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 142 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.99. 139,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,675. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.89 and a 200 day moving average of $317.22. The company has a market capitalization of $221.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $354.90.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

