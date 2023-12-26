Riverwater Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.9% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 56,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 409,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,991,569. The company has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

