Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.76.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

