Riverview Trust Co Sells 298 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 52,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

