Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

MCHI stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.994 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.