Riverview Trust Co Makes New $71,000 Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,879 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 77.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.28. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GVA

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.