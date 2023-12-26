Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) in the last few weeks:
- 12/18/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $137.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $125.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $155.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $128.00 to $98.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,396,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,715,195. The company has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $112.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $143.47.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
