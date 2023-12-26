Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after buying an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,906,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 84,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.