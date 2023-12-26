Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $11.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.
Several equities analysts have commented on RC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital
Ready Capital Price Performance
Ready Capital stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.39. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.
Ready Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
