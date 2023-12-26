RDA Financial Network Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,268,716. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,675 shares of company stock worth $1,061,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

