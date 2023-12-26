RDA Financial Network Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Intel were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Trading Up 4.7 %

INTC stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,608,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,831,941. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.