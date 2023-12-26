RDA Financial Network Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.61. 2,360,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.96. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

