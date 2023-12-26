RDA Financial Network Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in NIKE were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 966,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $92,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.3% in the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 96,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,595,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,701. The firm has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

