RDA Financial Network Has $797,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,527 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Oracle were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $105.82. 3,591,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,181,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market cap of $290.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $80.19 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

