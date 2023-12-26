RDA Financial Network Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

