RDA Financial Network Has $1.82 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 257.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 246,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

