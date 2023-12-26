RDA Financial Network Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,054. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $463.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

