RDA Financial Network Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,900,000 after buying an additional 40,640 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MGK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.54. 91,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.97. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $261.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

