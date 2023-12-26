RDA Financial Network Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,029,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,926,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,318,000 after acquiring an additional 148,536 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.28. 362,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.93. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $84.52.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

