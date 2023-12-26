RDA Financial Network Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MA traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.24. 472,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $396.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $427.61.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

