RDA Financial Network Acquires 196 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.02. 939,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,708. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.