Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $799,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.5 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 715,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,850. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

