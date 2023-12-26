Pro Reit (PRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$24.05 million during the quarter.

