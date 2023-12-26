Private Trust Co. NA Sells 421 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $396.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.68. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

