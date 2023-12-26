Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,121 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $297.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $239.62 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.78. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.