Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.43.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

