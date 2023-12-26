Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,125.50 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $542.45 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $956.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $896.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

