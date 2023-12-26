Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 12,756 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

