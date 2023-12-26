Private Trust Co. NA Buys 3,137 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000.

MUB stock opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

