Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 28,766 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,314,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,501,172. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $267.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

