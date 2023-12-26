Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,841. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $261.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.97.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

