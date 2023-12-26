Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $7.62 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,285,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 158,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.82. The company has a market capitalization of $349.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.