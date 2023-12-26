Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $305,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.21. 1,189,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,631. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

