Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $172,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 128.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.5 %

OKE stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.19. 731,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

