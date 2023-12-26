Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $161,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Masco by 111.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $67.28. 275,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,064. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

