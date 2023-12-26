Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

NYSE TMO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $528.26. The company had a trading volume of 250,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,327. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.98. The firm has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

