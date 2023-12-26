Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,709 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 740,199 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.