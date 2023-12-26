Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 8,444 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 560,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,602. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

